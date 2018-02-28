Edmonton police announce round of cannabis busts across city

Edmonton police arrested five people running three cannabis operations in a bust earlier this month, including one that was allegedly selling weed-laced dog treats.

Police announced Wednesday that the EPS Drug and Gang Enforcement Section executed warrants at two commercial addresses and one residential address on Feb. 2.

According to a press release, investigators found various cannabis-related items for sale at the first commercial address, near 109 Avenue and 156 Street, including cannabis, seeds, oil, shatter, as well as edibles such as cookies, candies and dog treats. Police estimate the street value of the combined products at $50,000.

Thomas Hardy, 30, is facing multiple charges.

At the second commercial address, near Whyte Avenue and 107 Street, investigators found pre-packaged cannabis, cannabis oil, shatter, cannabis edibles and candies. They peg the value at close to $24,000.

Jessica Saulnier, 33, and Paul Olson, 46, both face charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking under three kilograms.

At a residential address near 108 Avenue and 157 Street, investigators found cannabis, shatter, candies and other edibles including chocolate fondue shatter. Police say those products had an estimated street value of more than $78,000.

Children were in the home, and a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman face multiple charges including causing a child to be in need of intervention, but police are not naming them to protect the children.

Police also announced Wednesday they have laid charges against four people in relation to a previous cannabis bust on Dec. 13, 2017 at a commercial operation near 78 Avenue and 109 Street.

Charges have been laid against David Tiefenbach, 42, Jacqueline Oakes, 38, Melanie Robertson, 36 and Tammy McMillan, 28, for possession for the purpose of trafficking over three kilograms and proceeds of crime over $5,000. EPS has also requested a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Sawden, 32, who is wanted on drug-related charges in relation to the same bust.

Police are asking anyone with information on possible dispensaries to let them know.