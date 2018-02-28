EHS seizes animals from pet store in West Edmonton Mall

Edmonton Humane Society seized a large number of animals from a local pet store located in West Edmonton Mall on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The animals, including small mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish, were seized after concerns were brought to EHS that the animals had been abandoned, the release states.

“Our officers responded and determined that the concern was justified and began the process of seizing animals and bringing them to EHS for proper care and attention,” said Peace Officer Bodnarchuk, supervisor of Animal Protection Services, in the release.

“The animals must undergo a mandatory hold period as outlined by the Animal Protection Act. Once that period has passed, EHS can determine next steps.”

Because it’s an ongoing investigation few details will be provided regarding the animals, but EHS say they will announce when the animals are up for adoption.

They are also asking the public for monetary donations to cover the cost of the specialized care and supplies that the animals will need.