'Intense' weather system expected to bring snow to Edmonton Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch
A
A
An “intense” Pacific weather system will spread snow into portions of central Alberta early Thursday afternoon, including the Edmonton area.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch Wednesday. The storm is expected to move slowly eastward until it finally exits the province late Saturday evening. About 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected.
The storm will be accompanied by strong easterly winds which are expected to reduce visibility while blowing snow over open areas and along exposed highways. Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.
People in and around the Edmonton area are asked to be prepared and listen for updated watches and possible warnings.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Officials are urging residents to avoid travel, if possible.
