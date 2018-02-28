'We still have a long road': Sixties Scoop survivor on rediscovering her identity, finding her way home

Nicky Papin’s eyes widen with shock when she learns that although Indigenous children represent only 10 per cent of Alberta’s population, they account for 70 per cent of the children in government care.

“Really? They’re still doing that to our people?” she says in disbelief.

Seated at her Edmonton home, she remembers a time when she too was forcefully taken from her family at age 5.

It took her two decades to find her way home.

Papin is originally from the Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton, but spent much of her childhood in England. She is a survivor of the Sixties Scoop, a period during the 1960s to 1980s where child intervention services took thousands of Indigenous children from their homes and placed them with mostly non-Indigenous families.

The Government of Alberta is holding an apology engagement session on Thursday, where Papin is planning to tell her story.

“Being taken away, I lost my identity,” Papin said. “I’m slowly finding myself. But it’s taken 19 years.”

Papin was taken from home in 1979 at age five, and made a ward of the government because her biological mother was battling alcoholism and substance abuse.

She was adopted by the Allans, a military family from Great Britain who lived near Medicine Hat. They moved back to England not long after.

Papin’s time with her adoptive family was marked by abuse, particularly from her older brother, who she said molested her.

“It was very mentally damaging,” Papin recalls. “I just had to learn to accept it.”

Papin eventually laid charges against her brother in 2012 and travelled to England to testify against him. A media officer with the Wiltshire Police confirmed that Shaun Allan was sentenced to four years in prison on April 4, 2012, after pleading guilty to one count of rape and seven counts of indecent assault for offences dating back to the 1980s.

And while that was a pivotal step for Papin in finding closure from her past, her path in coming to terms with her ancestry continues today.

Growing up in England, she had no connection to her culture, language or biological family. In 1990, she watched Dances with Wolves, one of the first depictions she saw of Indigenous people in North America.

It created a thirst for her to rediscover her identity.

“I wanted to find my roots. But I was scared, it was very daunting to me,” she said.

After years researching her mother, who she learned was named Audrey Grace, Papin landed in Canada on July 17, 1999.

But coming back to Canada brought back emotions she wasn’t expecting.

“I started to have little flashbacks of my childhood home, of the family that adopted me … I became very angry,” Papin said. “I was angry at my mom for abandoning me.”

That changed when she visited her mother’s grave – a small plot of land marked with no headstone.

“Seeing that unmarked grave just told me that life couldn’t have been easy for her,” Papin said.

She says the first time she walked into Enoch Cree Nation, people thought she was a social worker. She remembers being “petrified” when she attended her first powwow. The sheer crowd, energy and drumming were too much for her to handle.

It took her a long time to reconcile with her heritage, and to truly feel Indigenous. She credits her uncle, and especially her late friend Jimmy Herman, for helping her embrace her ancestry.

“I wasn’t proud to be native back then, because I saw so many problems … Jimmy helped me understand why I should be proud of myself, and how far I’ve come,” Papin said.

In December, she changed her last name from Allan to Papin. She has forgiven her mother, and purchased a bronze vase with an engraving to mark her grave.

She’s eager to share her story at the engagement session, but is also disheartened to hear of the disproportionate representation of Indigenous children in government care today.

“It’s encouraging people are starting to realize it now, but we still have a long road of recovery,” she said.

While Papin misses her friends in England, she considers herself firmly Canadian now.

And proudly Indigenous.

“When I came here for the first time in 1999, I was running away. But when I came back here in 2012, I was coming home.”