Alberta government moves closer to apology for Sixties Scoop

The Government of Alberta hopes that listening to the stories of Sixties Scoop survivors will help lead to an apology with “meaning and depth”, says Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan.

On Thursday, the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta hosted the Sixties Scoop Apology Engagement, the sixth and final session to be held across the province, in preparation for an apology by Premier Rachel Notley.

The Sixties Scoop was a period from the 1960s into the 1980s where the government authorized the removal of thousands of Indigenous children from their homes, and placed them with mostly non-Indigenous families.

Society President Adam North Peigan estimates there are about 20,000 to 25,000 survivors in Alberta today, although he didn’t have firm numbers.

“I’ve been really, really overwhelmed with the amount of survivors that have come out at each of the sites we’ve been to,” Peigan said.

“It’s an opportunity for survivors to come and share their stories and talk about what we had to endure as Sixties Scoop survivors,” he added. “For a lot of us, this is the very first time we’ve come together and shared openly with an Alberta government that’s willing to listen.”

The engagement process involved survivors telling their stories through sharing circles, with Feehan and Minister of Child Services Danielle Larivee attending the circles.

Feehan said it was important to engage directly with those who have lived experience to ensure the apology doesn’t “fall flat”.

“We want this apology to be meaningful. But we also understand this isn’t the end … this policy is a step towards opening up an ongoing relationship that will replace the old way of being,” he said.

Larivee said the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in government care remains a problem today, and said an important part of the apology is recognizing that the government still has work to do.

“Part of an apology is saying I’m going to do better in the future,” she said. “So I know that part of the healing journey for many survivors is that they know we’re working hard to take action on this.”

Feehan said there’s no timeline for when the premier will deliver the apology.