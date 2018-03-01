Live in a home with historical value? The city may have a plaque for that

If you live in one of Edmonton’s older, more established homes, there’s a decent chance your house is sitting in the city’s inventory of historic resources – and you might not even know it.

Edmonton has about 950 buildings on its inventory of historic resources and roughly half of those are houses. The city has recognized these properties as historically important, but they don’t come with legal protection like the roughly 145 fully-designated heritage homes, also known as “Municipal Historic Resources”.

Realtors also don’t have to disclose to a buyer if a home is on the inventory.

“There certainly can be instances where a property owner may not even be aware that their building is on the inventory. That sort of disclosure sometimes doesn’t happen,” said David Johnston, principle heritage planner with the city.

It’s part of why the city is holding a series of workshops called 'This Old Edmonton House', which explore the dos and don'ts of how to maintain and restore your historic home.

One of those workshops will guide homeowners on how they research the history of their Edmonton heritage home, or find out if their house is on the city’s list.

“It’s kind of an introduction that says ‘If you want to learn more about your historic home … there’s means for you to find that information,’” Johnston said.

There are three workshops in March, the first coming up this Monday, with more following in April. But the city had to cancel two workshops in February due to a lack of interst.

“We’re not really sure what’s happened this year. We usually get most of these sold out ... for some reason this year we’re not seeing the uptake,” Johnston said.

He’s hoping the workshops encourage more Edmontonians to maintain and restore their historic home, or find out more about their property.

Properties that qualify for the city’s Municipal Historic Resource list are legally protected from demolition or inappropriate alterations, and homeowners can get grants to assist with restoring and maintaining their home. They could also be eligible for a plaque that expands on the property's historical value.

But the homes are only eligible for the Municipal Historic Resource list if the home is well maintained and retains their original historic structural elements.

“Obviously if they’re not maintained properly, a 100-year-old building will fall into disrepair to the point where it’s too far gone (to be included as a Municipal Historic Resource),” Johnston said.

But apart from the practical side of things, there’s also the incentive of preserving Edmonton’s history.

“These historic buildings are that connection to the past .... So we want to help you look after these properties properly so 50 or 100 years from now as many as possible are still standing,” Johnston said.