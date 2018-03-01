Police investigate 'suspicious package' that turns out to be empty bag
The EPS Explosives Disposal Unit was called out after getting a threat
The suspicious package that police were investigating in a building at the corner of 101 Street and 104 Avenue in downtown Edmonton Thursday morning turned out to be an empty bag, police say.
A police spokesperson said that building security initially called about a "suspicious package" at 6:45 a.m. They say a threat was also made, though they did not provide details.
Officers evacuated the building, local traffic on 102 Street was diverted, and the EPS Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to examine the package.
Officers are still investigating to identify the individual who made the threat and left the package by the building.
