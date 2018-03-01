Police issue Canada-wide warrant for man in connection to January home invasion

Edmonton Police has issued multiple Canada-wide warrants, including attempted murder, for the arrest of a man in connection to a January home invasion in southeast Edmonton.

According to a release, the 26-year-old was reported to the police on Jan. 29, 2018 for allegedly forcing his way into a residence near 87 Avenue and Strathearn Drive and violently assaulting a 50-year-old male at that address.

The release states that the assault occurred throughout the residence, before the accused allegedly produced a knife and further attacked the complainant.

The complainant was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released.

The accused is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, house breaking with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police believe he has connections to Calgary and Salmon Arm, B.C. Police warn that the individual is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the general public.