Alberta government, Opposition clash on ethics of safe drug consumption sites

EDMONTON — Alberta's NDP government and the official Opposition are clashing over supervised drug consumption sites set up to help fight the growing number of deaths from opioids such as fentanyl.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says scarce resources should be directed to eradicating the flow of illegal drugs or to help people beat addictions.

He says allowing drugs to be used in a supervised area does not help people or solve the problem in the long run.

Alberta has set up two supervised sites — in Calgary and Lethbridge — with three more opening in Edmonton in the coming weeks.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne says the province is committed to getting to the root of the crisis, but in the meantime the sites are keeping people from overdosing and dying.