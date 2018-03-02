EPS ask for public's help in locating lottery ticket thief

Edmonton police have issued multiple warrants for the arrest of an Edmonton man in connection to a series of lottery ticket thefts across the city, according to a press release.

The release states that police are investigating a series of 16 incidents that have occurred at gas stations, as well as grocery and convenience stores, throughout Edmonton.

The latest theft occurred on Thursday, where police allege that the accused entered a grocery store in northeast Edmonton and stole an undisclosed number of lottery tickets.

Police are also cautioning store clerks who may be approached by the accused, as they say he had previously punched an employee in the throat after he chased him through a parking lot on Feb. 28 from a west-end grocery store.

The store employee had recognized the individual from a previous theft of lottery tickets in the same location and verbally confronted him. The accused allegedly reached over the counter and stole a board full of lottery tickets before fleeing the store on foot.

Investigators believe the first theft occurred on Dec. 5, 2017, when a large quantity of lottery tickets were stolen from a gas station near 50 Street and 23 Avenue in southeast Edmonton.

In most of the thefts, police allege the individual stole the tickets after distracting a store employee with a variety of tasks, such as asking for cigarettes or to borrow a phone.

Warrants for theft under $5,000 (x7), robbery and possession of stolen property have since been issued for Deston Ethier’s arrest.