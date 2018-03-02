Police issue warrant for violent offender
EPS looking for man who has allegedly preyed on random women
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton police have issued warrants for a man they say is a sexually violent offender.
Police say in a press release Friday that Leon Halkett, 32, "poses a great risk to the public" and has preyed on random women, as well as women he has been in relationships with.
Police say Halkett breached conditions of his court order and is arrestable for four counts of breach of peace bond.
He is described as being 6'1" tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police