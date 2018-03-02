Police issue warrant for violent offender

Edmonton police have issued warrants for a man they say is a sexually violent offender.

Police say in a press release Friday that Leon Halkett, 32, "poses a great risk to the public" and has preyed on random women, as well as women he has been in relationships with.

Police say Halkett breached conditions of his court order and is arrestable for four counts of breach of peace bond.

He is described as being 6'1" tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.