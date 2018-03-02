Five things to do this weekend in Edmonton
From fun things for the family, to a dance party and an entire event dedicated to cars, here’s what’s happening in Edmonton this weekend.
Solar Trade Show
When: March 3 ( 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Where: NAIT CAT building
Cost: Free
This event promises to be fun for kids while getting them involved in science. The third annual Solar Trade Show is coming back to Edmonton with more fun science workshops for kids that will teach them about solar power and solar technology.
There will lots of children’s activities, games and prizes.
Marvelous Magic Carnival
When: Feb. 4 ( 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
Where: Bonnie Doon Community League (9240 93 St NW)
Cost: $5.89
Abra Cadabra your week’s woes away with the Great Joe Show, a magician who perform illusions for the whole family. The carnival will also include games, face painting, photo booth, hot dogs, beverages and treats to enjoy.
Jhoom Barabar: Bollywood Dance Party
When: Feb 3. ( 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)
Where: Devaney's on Campus (11113 87 Ave NW)
Cost: $10 (early bird) $15 ( at the door)
If you’re in the mood for some upbeat music paired with electric dance moves, you don’t want to miss this Bollywood dance party. Whether you are familiar with this genre of music or not, it doesn’t matter, the beat will have your legs shaking in no time. The event is 18+ so the kids have to stay at home for this one.
International Women's Day Rally, March and Cultural Forum
When: Feb. 3 ( 1p.m. - 4 p.m.)
Where: University of Alberta - Corbett Hall
What do we want? Equality! When do we want it? Yesterday! In honour of International Women’s Day, Edmonton women and their supporters will rally and march down Whyte Avenue. If you don’t have major plans for the weekend, show your support and show up. The march will finish with a cultural forum at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre (8426 Gateway Boulevard). Refreshments will be provided.
World of Wheels
When: Feb. 2 - Feb. 4 ( 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Cost: $18
If you love cars, or are an avid fan of the Fast and Furious franchise, this event is for you. World of Wheels will showcase some beautiful antiques, muscle cars, hot-rods, trucks and race vehicles. If you are an adrenaline junkie, a collector or even an engineer who really loves designing cars, this is your chance to make all your car-related dreams come true.
