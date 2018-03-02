Five things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Solar Trade Show

When: March 3 ( 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Where: NAIT CAT building

Cost: Free

This event promises to be fun for kids while getting them involved in science. The third annual Solar Trade Show is coming back to Edmonton with more fun science workshops for kids that will teach them about solar power and solar technology.

There will lots of children’s activities, games and prizes.

Marvelous Magic Carnival

When: Feb. 4 ( 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: Bonnie Doon Community League (9240 93 St NW)

Cost: $5.89

Abra Cadabra your week’s woes away with the Great Joe Show, a magician who perform illusions for the whole family. The carnival will also include games, face painting, photo booth, hot dogs, beverages and treats to enjoy.

Jhoom Barabar: Bollywood Dance Party

When: Feb 3. ( 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

Where: Devaney's on Campus (11113 87 Ave NW)

Cost: $10 (early bird) $15 ( at the door)

If you’re in the mood for some upbeat music paired with electric dance moves, you don’t want to miss this Bollywood dance party. Whether you are familiar with this genre of music or not, it doesn’t matter, the beat will have your legs shaking in no time. The event is 18+ so the kids have to stay at home for this one.

International Women's Day Rally, March and Cultural Forum

When: Feb. 3 ( 1p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: University of Alberta - Corbett Hall

What do we want? Equality! When do we want it? Yesterday! In honour of International Women’s Day, Edmonton women and their supporters will rally and march down Whyte Avenue. If you don’t have major plans for the weekend, show your support and show up. The march will finish with a cultural forum at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre (8426 Gateway Boulevard). Refreshments will be provided.

World of Wheels

When: Feb. 2 - Feb. 4 ( 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $18