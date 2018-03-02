What's that sound? Edmonton foley artist helped create sounds for Blade Runner 2049

At the begining of the recent sequel Blade Runner 2049, a character named Sapper steps into a decontamination shower, his big feet squelching in his grimy boots.

But the sound you hear? It's not the steps of actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista.

It's Edmonton foley artist Chris Szott, wearing firefighter boots five sizes too big, stomping around in a mudpit, surrounded by a giant fridge box to mimic the sound of an enclosed shower stall.

“The illusion that a lot of people get, is that the sound you hear in the final mix is all the sound that is recorded on set but that is just not the case for any film. It’s actually production sound," Szott explains.

Foley is the art of creating sound effects for movies using everyday objects. Foley artists will smash celery or carrots to mimic the sound of bones breaking, bend metal to illustrate the squeakiness of opening an old door, or head to the junkyard to smash windows for a fight scene.

Szott got his start last year, working as an apprentice for Footsteps Post-Production Sound Inc. in Toronto, where he got the opportunity to contribute to Blade Runner 2049. Starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, it's a sequel to the classic 1982 science fiction film.

“It was a really surreal experience to work on such a high profile, high budget film especially as a foley assistant,” Szott said.

“I‘ve had other internships and assistant positions where you kind of take the back seat position and make coffee. But I was actually on the stage making the sounds that eventually made it into the final mix of the film.”

The movie recently won a Golden Reel Award for Best Sound Editing (Foley and FX) and is also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Sound Editing category.

“I really think it deserves to win the Best Sound Editing category for the Oscars on Sunday just because I know how much blood, sweat and tears went into it, like I got a heat stroke working on this film,” Szott said. “We all really put our hearts and soul into it for five months straight.”

The 28-year-old says breaking each sound down is more complicated than you'd think.

Even to record something as simple as footsteps, foley artists have to look at every single detail of the scene, from the surface the character is walking on, to their footwear, style of walking, and pace.

“It’s taking what you see on film and breaking it into its elements and recombining it in layers,” he said.

Foley in Edmonton

Szott returned to Edmonton last summer, and now wants to create the first foley studio here. He said it's an art not found in the Prairie provinces.

“I kind of saw this as an untapped opportunity,” he said. “So if I can keep projects from leaving the province, I think that will only help benefit the industry and strengthen what we already have.”

Right now, most foley work is either sent to Toronto or “crudely performed” by sound engineers in their editing suites, he said.