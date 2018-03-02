Winter storm warning downgraded, but snowfall warning still on for Edmonton and area

Snow is on its way.

Environment Canada issued a warning Friday afternoon telling residents of Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert to "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Heavy snowfall is moving slowly northeast toward the Edmonton region, according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to fall Friday evening and continue, with 10 cm accumulating by Sunday morning.

Easterly winds of 30-50 km/h could make things even messier.