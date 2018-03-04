City declares parking ban in response to weekend snowfall

The City of Edmonton has declared a seasonal parking ban to deal with the dump of snow that arrived over the weekend, starting Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Edmonton saw more than 10 centimetres of snow fall over the weekend. The city is declaring the parking ban in order to be able to efficiently clear snow off city streets.

Environment Canada ended their snowfall warning alert on Saturday at 9:10 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove their cars from major arterial, collector and marked roads.

“The minute it’s Monday, please have your car off the designated roads,” said Janet Tecklenborg, the city’s director of infrastructure operations. “We know that Edmontonians have places to go, and we rely on their co-operation to keep our city on the move.”

As city crews clear roads, vehicles parked on designated parking ban routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense, the city warns.

The parking ban will remain in effect until the city declares it is over. The ban remains in effect even on roads that have been cleared.