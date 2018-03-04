Writing on the wall: AJA Louden inspires youth through street art

There are few things that satisfy muralist AJA Louden as much as turning an old, tired wall into a vibrant piece of art — save for extending that same opportunity to youth in Edmonton.

Since 2006, Louden, originally from Calgary, has run a studio creating artwork for businesses and individuals in the form of murals and painted canvases. He also runs Aerosol Academy, a program that mentors youth on street art and graffiti.

“One of my general goals is to be able to inspire people…. And give them the same feeling when I see a really powerful or important piece of art,” Louden said.

Throughout his time in the city, Louden has volunteered his work to various fundraising events, such as at the Al Fresco 104 Street block party, and more recently a street art workshop at the The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse.

He’s partnered extensively with schools to hold art workshops, including with Edith Rogers, M.E. LaZerte and Victoria School for the Arts. The ability to inspire youth to have faith in their own artistic abilities is one aspect of Louden’s work that keeps him going.

“You’ve got that light going in their head, and oftentimes it’s youth who didn’t think they could draw … It’s almost like discovering they had a superpower all of a sudden and they didn’t know it,” Louden said.

Having started his own artistic career drawing on the walls of his childhood home, Louden says despite showing an affinity for drawing at a young age, he wasn’t a big fan of art class.

“And I think a lot of young people can relate to that too, because sometimes certain types of art just don’t speak to them,” he said. “Graffiti and street art can be a way to really open up the possibilities for people.”

It’s why he started Aerosol Academy, as a way to foster the talent of young people who may not be compelled by more conventional forms of art.

As a graffiti and street artist, Louden often hears the same question in various shapes and forms: Is my child going to get in trouble for doing something illegal?

The answer is no, hopefully.

Louden is not anti-graffiti, but says an important component of his workshops is a lecture on the risks and consequences of illegal graffiti, both from the standpoint of the possibility of being charged with mischief and also how it affects property owners.

And while he draws a clear distinction between graffiti and commissioned street art, he also recognizes that graffiti plays an important role in launching the career of many young artists, including his own.

“I think what we’re seeing with contemporary large scale art in the world is that a lot of people’s backgrounds are in graffiti and street art,” Louden said. “Because it offers an amazing playground and way to express yourself.”