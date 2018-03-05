'He's the heart of our team': Oilers fans furious after Connor McDavid heckled

Edmonton Oilers fans are angry about an online video that appears to show Connor McDavid getting heckled about his on ice performance while out with his parents.

The video, which has more than 36,000 views as of Monday afternoon, has been shared on various social media including Twitter and Facebook, mostly by fans criticizing the makers of the video.

The 22-second video shows what appears to be Connor McDavid and his parents leaving a building followed by three men, one of whom is taking the video.

The men are laughing as they all exit out of the building. “You have got to play better games, man," one calls after McDavid. “You are going to get traded."

Although it's unclear who originally shot and posted the video, it's sparked outrage among fans online, who say the star Oilers player doesn't deserve to be berated on his own time.

“To be honest, I was angry,” said Boris Derpich, an Oiler fan who also runs an Oilers fanpage called The Oil Drop.

“I mean, I don’t like a lot of players, with rivalries, with teams, but you don’t go do that.”

In January, Patrick Maroon’s partner, took to Twitter to speak out against online abuse she said she'd received from fans after the veteran forward was suspended for hitting an LA Kings player.

Francesca Vangel‏ told Metro at the time that most Oilers fans are great, but a small minority has caused her grief.

“By no means do I think all of Oilers fans are bad. Almost all of them have been great to us … I was speaking to those few who have said gutless things towards my family about the play,” she said.

Derpich says "real" Oilers fans wouldn't treat players or their families this way.

“I’m defending the Oilers because they are my team, no matter what. They may not be very good but I’ll still protect them,” he said.

“He (McDavid) is the heart and soul of our team. He is everything. Without him we are nothing. And this isn’t what he should be facing. He shouldn’t be ridiculed. He shouldn’t be talked to like that.”

The majority of comments on the video posted to Facebook and Twitter seem to agree.

“Oilers might be having a rough go but there is absolutely no need for this. People are so ignorant these days. McDavid you are an amazing player keep it up,” Samantha Macbean wrote on Facebook.

“I'm sorry McDavid!! Edmonton loves you!!!” wrote Tristan Howse.