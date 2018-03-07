Alberta politicians to debate motion on pipelines as legislature set to resume

EDMONTON — The spring sitting of the Alberta legislature is set to begin, with the focus on pipelines and the economy.

The session opens Thursday with a speech from the throne, and Government House Leader Brian Mason says the first order of business on the following Monday is a debate on pipelines.

Mason says all members of the legislature will be asked to vote on a government motion that makes it clear to the rest of Canada its support for Alberta's efforts on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Alberta has been fighting with British Columbia over the pipeline, which has been approved by the federal government but has met resistance from the B.C. government.

The opposition United Conservatives have already voiced support for getting Trans Mountain built, but have disagreed with how Premier Rachel Notley's NDP is waging the fight.