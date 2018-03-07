City hands out nearly 1,000 tickets during seasonal parking ban
The seasonal parking band officially ended on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The city handed a total of 998 tickets during the recent seasonal parking ban, which was declared Monday morning and officially ended on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
City enforcement also towed 24 vehicles.
The city declares a parking ban when it’s necessary for them to effectively clear major and collector roads of snow.
From Monday to Tuesday, city crews removed 31,606 cubic metres of snow, compared to 23,000 cubic metres of snow during the first snow event of 2018. This was the third snow event of 2018, which is when 10 centimetres or more of snow falls.
“We wish to thank everyone who made an effort to move their vehicles off the road so that city crews could get through and clear the snow,” said Amanda Kros, supervisor for parking enforcement with the city. “The number of tickets (handed out during) this ban show that there is still work to do to ensure vehicles are removed.”
Although the ban has been lifted, drivers are reminded to continue to drive for winter conditions and give city equipment operators space on the road.
