Lovin' it: Canadian comedian gets tattoo celebrating McDonald's all-day breakfast

An Edmonton comedian’s love of McDonald’s breakfast has been reciprocated.

Last month Kathleen McGee got a tattoo on her arm to commemorate the date the fast food chain started serving all-day breakfast in Canada (for those not keeping track, it was Feb. 21, 2017), and posted a photo of it on Twitter.

That prompted a tweet from McDonald’s Canada the next day calling her a “hero.”

McGee thought that'd be the end of it, but two weeks later she was getting off a plane and saw a direct message from McDonald’s asking for her address.

“I didn’t know what they were sending me. Some people were like, ‘They’d better give you free breakfast for life,’ or crazy things like that,” McGee said.

“I was expecting maybe a coupon for a free breakfast sandwich.”

On Thursday night, she received a box of swag including two “hilarious” pillowcases adorned with images of breakfast sandwiches, as well as two McDonald’s mugs, two passport holders and a USB.

McGee said she’s not one for meaningful tattoos, but has a few “silly and weird” ones, most of which stem from jokes she makes in her act.

But as silly as the commemorative McDonald’s tattoo is, she says the convenience of getting a sausage and egg McMuffins in the afternoon is no laughing matter.

“It changed my life. This isn’t a joke at all. I’m not big into everything else at McDonald's but I’m obsessed with their breakfast sandwiches,” McGee said.

“Plus I do comedy and I’m out late, so I could never get up in time to get a McDonald's breakfast. And now I can get it any time of the day and it’s a life changer.”

McGee got the tattoo done in Whitehorse while she was on tour.

She gets a lot of questions about the significance of the date on her forearm, and said people always react with a laugh when she tells them.

In a perfect world, the free swag will be the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with the fast food chain.