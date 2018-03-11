Government funds to put more boots on the ground in fight against rural Alberta crime

New government will put dozens more RCMP officers on the ground to protect rural Albertans from crime.

"I'm confident this plan will give our rural police officers more tools in their toolbox to fight crime," said Kathleen Ganley, minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a press release Friday.

Both the federal and provincial government have pledged a combined $10 million.

Of this, $8 million will be used to hire 39 RCMP officers in rural communities and 40 civilian employees to lighten their administrative burden while the other $2 million will be spent hiring up to 10 crown prosecutors.

"More civilian staff means more frontline officers on the street, while more crown prosecutors will mean more timely access to justice," Ganley said.

The RCMP will use these new resources to support rural crime reduction units, hiring six new intelligence-focused officers and four crime analysts who can help identify criminal patterns and better target policing efforts.

"Rural Crime Reduction Units are designed to act fast to target repeat offenders who commit the vast majority of crimes in an area," said RCMP deputy commissioner Todd Shean. "I can assure you, if you are committing crime in Alberta, we will identify you and we will stop you."

According to the RCMP, crime reduction teams across Alberta have arrested 219 people, laid 469 criminal and drug-related charges and have arrested 170 people wanted on warrants since they began targeting prolific offenders in October.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Units made nine major seizures of drugs and contraband totaling $1.3 million in January alone, resulting in 14 arrests and 19 criminal charges.