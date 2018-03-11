'This makes our winter city': Edmontonians embrace the return of Red Bull Crashed Ice

Large crowds flocked to Louise McKinney Park Saturday night for the much anticipated return of the Red Bull Crashed Ice World Championships.

In temperatures that hovered around zero, Edmontonians gathered around the 455-metre track to watch ice cross downhill skaters hurtle over jumps and around sharp twists and turns.

“I think it’s unreal,” said Eden Craig, a student from the University of Alberta who was at the event with her friends, all gathered around the sharp 180-turn.

“You get to come out, hang out with friends and see this sporting event … it’s a bit cold but that’s okay.”

Returning to Edmonton for a second time since 2015, the event saw a total of 84 male and 25 female athletes from 20 countries participate in the two-day competition that ran Friday and Saturday.

Out of the top 32 that competed on Saturday, Canadian Scott Croxall was declared the winner of the men’s event, and USA athlete Amanda Trunzo won the women’s World Championship out of 16 athletes.

The first time Crashed Ice came to the city in 2015, 70,000 Edmontonians attended the event.

Although event organizers didn't yet know the number of attendees this weekend, they had previously told Metro in February they expected just as many people.

For many at the event, the experience was what Edmonton is all about.

“This is what makes our winter city,” said Dawson Wallace, a student from MacEwan University.