Alberta premier, Opposition leader exchange smiles, but accusations fly

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney exchanged smiles and finger waves in the Alberta legislature today before letting the accusations fly in their first question period together.

Kenney accused Notley of misleading Albertans by imposing a multibillion-dollar carbon tax despite not campaigning on it in the 2015 election.

He also urged Notley to push harder on Ottawa to make sure the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built in British Columbia..

Notley pointed out that Kenney was part of former prime minister Stephen Harper's government that didn't get a pipeline built to either coast.

Notley told Kenney that he and other Conservative politicians had their chance, and in her words, "they blew it."