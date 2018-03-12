Police charge man with second-degree murder in connection with September homicide

Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Blayne Joseph Burnstick.

Burnstick, 25, was found dead in a residential building near 111 Avenue and 94 Street on Sept. 18, 2017, according to police. He was not a resident of the building.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined Burnstick’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Last Monday, Saskatoon police arrested Edward Piche, 29, in connection to the homicide. He has since been transported back to Edmonton, where he was remanded into custody.