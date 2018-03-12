Police charge man with second-degree murder in connection with September homicide
Edward Piche, 29, was arrested by Saskatoon police last Monday and sent to Edmonton
Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Blayne Joseph Burnstick.
Burnstick, 25, was found dead in a residential building near 111 Avenue and 94 Street on Sept. 18, 2017, according to police. He was not a resident of the building.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined Burnstick’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.
Last Monday, Saskatoon police arrested Edward Piche, 29, in connection to the homicide. He has since been transported back to Edmonton, where he was remanded into custody.
Piche is facing charges of second-degree murder and several firearm-related charges.