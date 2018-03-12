Police are investigating suspicious death of Edmonton man in Strathcona
The body of 39-year-old Marlon Jair Nunez was found in a multi-unit residence near Whyte Ave on Sunday
Edmonton Police Homicide Section is investigating the suspicious death of a 39-year-old male, whose body was discovered in a Strathcona multi-unit residence on Sunday, according to a release.
Police say the deceased male has been identified as Marlon Jair Nunez of Edmonton. He was found inside a suite in the complex near 107 Street and 83 Avenue.
Officers responded to the residence at approximately 5:10 p.m. Sunday evening, after receiving a call from a concerned family member.
The Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Homicide investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about Nunez’s death, or details regarding the deceased’s whereabouts leading up to his death.
Anyone with information about this suspicious death can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
