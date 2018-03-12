Police are investigating suspicious death of Edmonton man in Strathcona

Edmonton Police Homicide Section is investigating the suspicious death of a 39-year-old male, whose body was discovered in a Strathcona multi-unit residence on Sunday, according to a release.

Police say the deceased male has been identified as Marlon Jair Nunez of Edmonton. He was found inside a suite in the complex near 107 Street and 83 Avenue.

Officers responded to the residence at approximately 5:10 p.m. Sunday evening, after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

The Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about Nunez’s death, or details regarding the deceased’s whereabouts leading up to his death.