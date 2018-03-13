Air quality statement issued for Edmonton area due to higher levels of pollution
The higher level of pollution is expected to continue into Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement due to increased levels of pollution in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.
The higher pollution levels are expected to continue until Wednesday.
Environment Canada warns that individuals could experience symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation. They recommend reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the advisory is lifted.
Exposure to air pollution is a particular concern for people with heart or breathing problems, people with diabetes, as well as the children and elderly.
