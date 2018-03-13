Estimated cost of Valley Line LRT increases to $2.24 billion

A new report released by the city on Tuesday says the Valley Line LRT will have a heftier price tag than expected.

The report estimates the cost of the 27 kilometer project will be $2.24 billion, up from the $1.8 billion originally projected.

According to the report, the additional costs are the result of seven design changes—including relocations of transit stops—that have been added since the designs were created in 2011.

That price tag includes keeping a much-debated underpass at 149 Street

New additions include grade separations—between the road and train—for Stoney Plain Road and 178 Street, as well as an overpass for the latter road. The Park and Ride facility at the Lewis Farms transit stop has also been increased substantially to approximately 900 parking stalls up from the previous 275.

The Valley Line LRT is a low-floor transit project that will operate between Mill Woods in the southeast and Lewis Farms in west Edmonton.