Alberta invests $50 million to boost enrolment in technical education

EDMONTON — Alberta says it will invest $50 million over the next five years to get more post-secondary students into high-tech.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt says the money will create 3,000 spots for students in the tech field.

The rest of the money, about $7 million, will be used for scholarships to support students in the field.

Some of the scholarship money will be targeted toward getting more women into tech study.

The province says right now about one in three tech students is female.