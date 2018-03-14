Children ages 12 and under could ride transit for free, if accompanied by paying adult

This summer children 12 and under who are accompanied with older siblings, friends or parents could ride transit for free.

Administration brought a report looking at the cost implications of allowing an increase in age for free transit. With $2 million lost in revenues, administration suggested keeping transit free for only kids who are accompanied with a paying member, in which case the city loses $200,000.

Mayor Don Iveson says the cost for accompanied children is reasonable.

“The impact is a couple 100,000 bucks, which I think we can absorb through budget to implement that free transit for accompanied minors 12 and under,” Iveson said.

He says he understands administration’s concerns over cost implications of making transit completely free for those 12 and under as well as other issues surrounding taking kids off the yellow bus system.

“There’s probably a wider conversation to have about optimization,” he said.

He added that the program was ideal “for families who just want to get out with their kids and do an after-school program, for a single parent for whom it would be more convenient to drop their kid on the way to their own job, to drop them off at school.”

Currently children aged five and under can ride transit for free.

He said the age change will reflect council’s commitment to making Edmonton a more family-friendly place.