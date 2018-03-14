'Groundbreaking' suicide-prevention plan would devote $1.3M to addressing issue

Two years after the city installed barriers on the High Level Bridge, the executive committee expressed support Wednesday for a suicide-prevention plan that aims to address the issue in the city more widely.

Administration presented the new plan, which was created with the help of members of high-risk groups, to councillors on Wednesday.

The document is the result of more than a year of work by community groups that serve people considered to be at-risk for suicide, including members of the LGBTQ2S community, Indigenous groups, people living with addictions, first responders and middle-aged men.

The plan includes specific activities, timelines and funding requirements that would provide education and awareness around the issue, make sure services are fully accessible and address the needs of high-risk populations.

“It is groundbreaking work for sure,” said Coun. Scott McKeen, who added that the bridge barriers installed in 2016 sparked a much-needed conversation about suicide in the city.

“I think everybody involved in the knew that the barriers weren’t the full answer. The full answer was to look much deeper into causes and conditions in the city that were leading to some startling numbers of people taking their own lives.”

According to the latest numbers from Alberta Health Services, 214 people died by suicide in Edmonton in 2015. That's double the number that died from motor vehicle accidents.

The city has formed a new community-based team that includes members of the City of Edmonton, Alberta Health Services, the Government of Alberta, Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton Youth Council and other post-secondary institutions and community organizations.

The team is responsible for executing the suicide prevention strategy and for delivering data on the number of deaths related to suicide, which McKeen hopes comes faster.

“I know some of the data has been hard to come by or it comes three years later,” he said. “I hope we have annual reports on it. I hope the data comes a little quicker.”

The implementation plan includes funding of $1.3 million dollars over a period of three years.

Funding for this plan is included in the spring 2018 Supplemental Operating Budget Adjustment for council's consideration.