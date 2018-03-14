Police officer attacked: Suspect will face trial in Edmonton on 12 charges

EDMONTON — A man accused in the attempted murder of an Edmonton police officer will go to trial after two mental-health assessments found he's fit to do so.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges related to a Sept. 30 attack outside a football game.

The Crown added another charge of aggravated assault today.

Sharif was in court, but he did not enter a plea.

Lawyers for both the Crown and defence waived a preliminary hearing, so the case is being moved to Court of Queen's Bench to set a trial date.

Sharif is to be back in court on May 4.

Some of the charges stem from a police pursuit of a speeding cube van that hit and injured four pedestrians in downtown Edmonton hours after the police officer was attacked.

The first psychiatric assessment found Sharif is currently fit to stand trial.