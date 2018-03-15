New tax credit would refund gaming companies 25 per cent on employee salaries

Alberta video game creators could get major refunds on employee salaries if a new tax credit passes.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous announced a proposed Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit Thursday, which would refund digital media companies 25 per cent of the wages, salaries and bonuses they pay employees who work directly to create "interactive digital media" products.

“We want everyone from the smallest studios to the biggest names in the industry to call Alberta home,” Bilous said.

“Provinces like B.C. and Quebec, which have offered similar credits for years, have seen their digital media industry skyrocket.”

The tax credit would also offer an additional five-per cent refund for “underrepresented” workers including women, Indigenous workers and people with disabilities.

Bioware General Manager Casey Hudson said the proposal would have a significant impact and sends a strong signal about the gaming industry’s economic and job-creation potential in Alberta.

“This incentive actually removes a competitive disadvantage that Alberta companies historically had when compared to ones operating in many other provinces in Canada,” Hudson said.

He said labour costs account for 65 per cent of what Canadian video game companies spent in Alberta last year.

Beamdog CEO Trent Oster said his company is in the midst of a hiring spree and the tax credit would help Alberta retain top talent.

“I’m happy to be an Albertan. And to be able to play here with a level playing field excites me greatly,” Oster said.

More than 50 interactive digital media studios exist in Alberta, with more than 500 full-time employees earning an average of $70,000 a year.