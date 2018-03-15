'People here have to live with it': New training programs get Indigenous people into pipelines

At a time when pipelines are seeing significant opposition from some Indigenous groups, new training programs are hoping to make it easier for Indigenous workers to get involved with their construction and oversight.

Ruby Littlechild is the manager of Norquest College's Alberta Indigenous Construction Career Centre, which launched a new program to train pipeline workers late last year.

Littlechild says the program is about more than economic opportunity to the young people she works with.

“It gives them foundational skills, it gives them understanding, and I think for these Indigenous men … it also gives them hope,” she said of the program, which got $75,000 in federal funding this week.

“Because it’s hard for Indigenous people to walk into a mainstream education institution, because of the history of residential schools.”

The Norquest program has trained more than 100 Indigenous men and women in pipeline construction since November. It was one of several Indigenous-focused projects announced as a recipient for grants from the federal government’s Western Diversification Program on Tuesday.

Several graduates of the program have already been hired by Midwest Pipeline, a contractor for the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion, one of the projects that has gotten major pushback from Indigenous groups on the coast of British Columbia.

Littlechild said some students have expressed concerns with the environmental impact of pipelines, but also recognize they can help ensure pipelines are built and monitored safely.

"I think here in Alberta, Indigenous people want to be a part of Alberta’s labour workforce," she said. “There’s nothing spiritual about poverty and we’re spiritual people first and foremost … Having a job gets them out of that survival mode.”

C-Fer Technologies, an oil, gas and pipeline technology company, was also a recipient of a $344,000 grant to develop and implement an Indigenous pipeline monitoring program, in partnership with InnoTech Alberta, formerly known as the Alberta Research Council.

Brian Wag, director of business development and planning at C-Fer Technologies, acknowledges the program is launching at a time when Indigenous groups have expressed concerns about a lack of consultation on pipeline projects going through their lands.

So it makes sense to get the communities most affected by pipeline construction on board with the projects.

“They have concerns about the pipeline going across their land, and this helps them understand what systems that are already on the pipeline for leak detection and store response … and engages them in that process,” he said.

The program will train 60 Indigenous community members from Alberta, although applications from neighbouring provinces are also being considered.

The students will train at SAIT over a three-week period on how to be pipeline monitors.

Pipeline monitors are trained to detect signs of a possible leak, such as dead vegetation or shiny spots in a body of water.

Charlie Soto, a former oil and gas labourer from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, was one of the applicants accepted to the pipeline monitoring program.

He jumped at the opportunity to boost his knowledge and experience of the pipeline industry, because a diagnosis of arthritis in his knee halted his work as a labourer.

But he also recognized the opportunity to be a steward of the land in his community, which he feels a strong connection to as part of his culture.

“If there’s a spill and it gets up cleaned only two-thirds … whose fault is it? There are people here who have to live with it, because it gets in the water table,” Soto said.

“I realize the importance of this, (from an) environmental and people standpoint.”