Alberta worried about creosote site chemicals near Edmonton residential area

EDMONTON — Alberta has issued health and environmental orders to protect people in a residential area of northeast Edmonton who live near a former creosote plant.

Creosote is a mass of hundreds of chemicals that are used to preserve wood.

Government officials say soil tests have found traces of dioxins, furans and other substances that could harm people if they were exposed to large amounts over long periods of time.

The government says these substances have not been found in the residential area, but more testing must be done as a precaution.

In the meantime, people are being warned to avoid the area and to wash any vegetables grown in backyard gardens.

Alberta Health Services has ordered the site owners and developers to fence off the area, develop a plan to remove contaminated soil and to do a human risk assessment.

Domtar, the former owner of the site, has also been ordered to take part.