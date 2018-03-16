Edmonton confirmed as host city in North American bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Edmonton is officially a candidate host city as part of the North American United bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that includes Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement at Commonwealth Stadium Friday, promising $5 million in federal support for the host cities, that also includes Montreal and Toronto.

“If the bid is successful, we would be part of a historic moment,” Sohi said. “The first ever multi-country hosting of this sporting event. It would be the first time that 48 teams participated in the FIFA Men’s World Cup.”

In 2015 Edmonton hosted the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and Edmonton was one of the six host cities.

The 1.3 million spectators that attended the event were responsible for an economic impact of nearly half a billion dollars, according to the federal numbers.

Coun. Michael Walters attended the announcement on behalf of the mayor and said although the city does not have provincial support yet, discussions are positive.

“The steps we have taken allow us to remain active in the bid and give us time to work with the provincial colleagues to secure that support,” Walters said. “I look forward to those discussions and I’m confident that those would advance positively.”