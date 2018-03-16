Lance Blanchard ruled dangerous offender

Convicted sex offender Lance Blanchard, 60, will be locked up indefinitely after Justice Eric Macklin ruled his persistent and remorseless violent behavior met the standards of a dangerous offender.

“He has shown a failure to control his sexual impulses and a likelihood of causing injury, pain or other evil to other persons through failure in the future to control those sexual impulses,” said Macklin, reading his decision to a packed courtroom Friday. “His conduct is intractable.”

While his latest conviction was for the sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman in a violent 2014 attack, Blanchard’s lengthy criminal record includes 10 violent offences, three of them sexual in nature.

“I would note as a particularly aggravating feature of many of Blanchard’s crimes that the victims have been vulnerable,” said Macklin.

“The rape victim in 1975 was a 21-year-old woman described as being ‘of lower cognitive function.’ The victim in the unlawful confinement conviction in 1978 was a 12-year-old girl. The victim in the assault causing bodily harm in 1978 was a 10-year-old boy. The victim of his 1983 assault with a weapon while incarcerated had ‘serious mental problems.’ The victim of the predicate offences was a 28-year-old homeless indigenous woman who was five-foot, one-inch tall and 109 pounds. At the time, Mr. Blanchard was six-foot-seven and three-quarter-inches tall and weighed 260 pounds.”

His crimes follow a pattern, Macklin said, of vulnerable victims taken to isolated locations with the use of weapons and threats. His victims include both genders, adults and children, strangers and those familiar.

On top of these, Blanchard — who has spent most of his adult life incarcerated — has incurred 237 offences while behind bars, including altercations with staff and other inmates alike.

While Blanchard’s victim in the 2014 sexual assault could not be heard as she has since died, a now 50-year-old man delivered an emotional victim impact statement recalling the trauma he suffered during and after his assault at Blanchard’s hand at the Hotel MacDonald on March 12, 1978 when he was 10 years old.

He recalled how he was alone in the elevator with Blanchard when Blanchard threatened him, saying he had a knife and would kill him if he made a sound.

He described how Blanchard took him to the top floor where he was sexually assaulted before taking him into a stairwell and forcing him to remove his clothes — using them to tie him to the handrail — where he was viciously beaten.

“The nice, sweet, loving child was now gone. I was filled with anger and hate,” he said, his identity protected by a publication ban.

Court heard various assessments found Blanchard to have an antisocial personality and psychopathy.

Macklin took into account the number of his violent and sexual offences, his tendency to prey on vulnerable victims, his ability to fabricate a denial of his offences in real-time, his manipulation and bullying of people to obstruct justice, his inability to be manage his behavior in prison, his “disdain and disregard for authority,” his refusal of treatment and assessments after 2002 and the fact that he committed offences while on release in his decision.

“He has shown a pattern of repetitive behavior evidencing a failure to restrain his behavior and a likelihood that he will cause death or injury to other persons in the future if his behavior is not restrained,” said Macklin.