'We're just here as cash cows': International students hardest hit by U of A student cost hikes

Some University of Alberta students say they might have to drop out after the school’s board of governors voted for three cost increases.

The board voted Friday to raise rent in residences by an average of four per cent, increase international student tuition by 3.14 per cent, and implement a new meal plan that students say could cost 15 per cent more.

“I would not be surprised to see some students be forced to drop out of their education next year,” said U of A Students’ Union President Marina Banister.

“Food bank usage will continue to rise, services like mental health supports, clinical and counselling services, other services like the Youth Empowerment and Support Services, those services will continue to see more and more university students access them.”

Banister said many international students will be hit by all three cost increases, meaning a single student could pay $1,500 more next school year.

She said the board passing the increases despite vocal student opposition is damaging to the university’s reputation.

More than 600 students gathered in the university’s Lister Hall Wednesday to protest the increases before the vote.

Akram Hammami, President of the U of A’s International Students’ Union, said Friday's vote shows the board of governors does not care about international students.

“We’re here just as cash cows to pay for a deficit that they can’t manage,” he said.

Hammami is taking secondary education at the university’s French campus.

He moved to Edmonton in 2014 after his family came under threat in his native Tunisia, and he found himself homeless for a week during his next summer in Edmonton after being hit with rising costs.

He still uses the university’s food bank and struggles to afford groceries.

Hammami said he has not finished paying tuition for this year and does not know if he will be able to afford the increases next year.

“For this semester I’m taking four classes and I’m paying close to $10,000,” he said.

“Next year I’m doing my practicum, so I’m graduating. And I have no idea how I’m going to get the money to pay for my tuition.”

The Alberta government has frozen domestic student tuition for the last two years, but students have been pushing for them to regulate tuition for all students.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt has promised a new tuition fee framework this spring.

Michael Phair, chair of the university’s board of governors, said Friday's vote was not easy but there was no other way to cover rising costs.

“It was a challenging budget for the students, it was challenging for administration, it was challenging for the board,” Phair said. “In the end the board had to make some very difficult decisions.”