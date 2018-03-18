A family affair: Saige Arcand empowers her community through arts

Saige Arcand says she comes from a family of “helpers”.

Arcand, who hosts fashion and makeup artistry workshops for Indigenous women and youth, was named one of Alberta’s Top 30 Under 30 for her work.

​Her paternal grandmother, Adele, runs the spiritual healing firm Bearwoman and Associates, where her father also now works. Among other things, the firm takes a holistic approach to families who are healing from intergenerational trauma.

After bouncing around from a couple of different family members as a kid and “a very unstable childhood,” Arcand credits Adele for always making her “feel like I was on track, I felt I was stable.”

Arcand’s mother meanwhile, “is more of a hands-on woman,” but she did pass on her love for the creative arts to her daughter.

“I used it as a form of escapism. When I was doing makeup or dancing, I was out of my head and in a better place, mentally.”

But as much as Arcand says she is influenced by her family, she encourages others to find their independence and express themselves through creative outlets – just as she did.

It was just another work day when Saige Arcand received an “odd-looking” email at her work address with Frontier College, a literacy organization.

Much to her surprise, she eventually learned that she was nominated and named to a list of young Albertans working to accomplish sustainable development goals. The annual list is released by the Alberta Council for Global Cooperation – an organization Arcand didn’t even know about until her selection.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to say I knew what ACGC was because I didn’t. And then finding out how they recognize people under 30 doing all these things…” she trails off, in awe of how other recipients doing global work are “amazing.”

“I never thought I’d be recognized for working with my community, it’s just something that I feel has always been a part of me.”

Hailing from Alexander First Nation, the 28-year-old works as a community coordinator at Frontier College. It was there where she was nominated by a colleague.

Arcand sees her work helping Indigenous communities as second nature, so you can forgive her for being surprised when she learned of the accolade.

Looking back and laughing now, Arcand reflected on her short but fulfilling and not-yet-over journey with Frontier.

After getting a diploma in arts and cultural management last year and a summer internship with the company as a student helping oversee the launch of 10 literacy camps, she eventually landed a full-time job.

Facing her own struggles as a young mother in her early 20s with few job opportunities, she decided to go back to school for two diplomas and has now found work that is both personally and professionally fulfilling.

Arcand hopes these examples encourage youth who are living through intergenerational trauma to gain autonomy in their own lives.

“In any work that I do, I always look at how we as individuals are in control, in the driver’s seat of our lives.”

Often speaking with children and grandchildren of residential school survivors, for instance, she tries to empower them to maintain a positive mind to view obstacles in their lives “as opportunities for growth, instead of the end of the world.”

“It (the legacy of residential schools and intergenerational trauma) is true, but you don’t have to carry that on your shoulders. As long as you recognize it, use that as your power,” she said.

As for herself, Arcand says she is not finished. After helping host a fashion show gala last year as a passion project, she says she was inspired by the local designers, makeup artists, hairstylists and Indigenous models to organize a major beauty event.

“It is something I’m going to try to mould a little better, and use all those skills and put it into one event. That’s definitely something that people could see from me,” she says.

“I feel in the next year or so, I’ll be pretty confident to put together a whole program for our community,” Arcand added.

Meanwhile, she continues to see first-hand the growing importance of empowerment through her own daughter, seven-year-old Aven. Like her grandmother, Arcand pays it forward and occasionally brings Aven along on workshops and work events.

“It makes me so happy to see my daughter already in a mindset of ‘I can do anything.’”