Soccer fans hope Edmonton bid in FIFA 2026 will bring more exposure to sport

Local soccer fans are excited at the prospect of Edmonton as a host city for FIFA 2026 World Cup, as they hope it might prove Edmonton is more than just a hockey city.

On Friday, Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi officially announced Edmonton as a candidate host city, part of the North American United bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that includes Canada, the United States and Mexico.

“I think it might open (soccer) up to more fans because they’d get some exposure to quality players and quality teams,” said Hatem Askari, a long-time soccer fan.

Being a die-hard Liverpool FC fan, the 25-year-old says he has, on more than one occasion, woken up at 5 a.m. to watch matches.

He says Edmonton is basically a hockey city and could use some exposure to soccer.

“Amongst the people I have spoken to in the city about it, they seem to think it’s a boring sport but I think that’s a really weird thing to say because I think watching a team lose 40 to 45 games in a season sounds more boring to me,” he said.

“I think it might sway the crowd a bit towards soccer, which is definitely needed because if we want to be a real sports city, as people say we are, we can’t just focus on one sport.”

Edmonton has hosted a number of FIFA events including the women’s U-19 in 2002, the men’s U-20 in 2007 and the women’s World Cup in 2015 but never the men’s.

Antony Bent, general manager of the new Soccer Dome that’s currently under construction in the south side, says soccer is the fastest growing sport in the city.

He says if the men’s World Cup came to Edmonton, it could help boost the number of boys signing up for the sport.

“There was an explosion of women’s football when the world cup came. There were more registrations from the female players, so hopefully, the same would happen for the men’s team,” he said.

He says currently Canada as a country is underperforming in the sport so an event like this could help change that.

“This could maybe wake up the sleeping giant of Canadian soccer,” he said. “Make it more prominent in the world stage.”