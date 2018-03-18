Survivors of Sixties Scoop stand in solidarity

Judith Gale grew up not knowing who she was.

A Sixties Scoop survivor, Gale says she was taken from her indigenous family in Fort Smith, NT, and raised by a white family nearly five thousands kilometres away in Montreal.

“My first language was Slavey, and when I got to the adopted home it was beat out of me. I learned how to speak French and English fluently, but I can’t speak Slavey any longer,” Gale said, tears streaming down her cheeks.

It wasn’t until later in life Gale learned of her birth name, Judy-Ann Lapine, and that she was the youngest of ten brothers and sisters.

“We didn’t grow up knowing each other, knowing that we even had this rich family, this rich culture,” said Gale, speaking at a rally for Sixties Scoop survivors outside the Alberta Legislature on Friday.

Taken from her family when she was a baby, Gale was adopted by a family in Montreal when she was seven, but grew up feeling “like a square peg in a round hole.”

“Not belonging and not knowing where you came from, not knowing your own heritage is a big wrong. It makes you feel like you are in limbo all of your life,” Gale said.

A frequent runaway, Gale said she essentially grew up on the street, passed back and forth between the government and her adopted family.

Standing in solidarity with others caught up in the Sixties Scoop — where an estimated 20,000 Indigenous, Inuit and Metis children were taken from their biological families between the 1950s and 1980s and raised in white, middle-class homes as part of what Gale described as a “killing the Indian to save the child” mentality — with similar rallies taking place across Canada, Gale said she has regained a sense of belonging by connecting with other survivors and reclaiming her indigenous heritage.

“I know where I am from now, I know where I come from and what I am about. I don’t have somebody else’s identity any longer, I am reclaiming my own identity,” Gale said.

But the effect doesn’t end at her generation, Gale said. Because Gale grew up not knowing her culture, she says her daughter, too, has suffered being denied the teachings and traditions of her rightful heritage.

Though legal action on behalf of survivors won an $800 million settlement from the Government of Canada in October, with $750 million for individual compensation and another $50 million to fund reconciliation efforts, Papaschase Chief Calvin Bruno warned money could not repair all of the harm caused.