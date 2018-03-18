U of A Chancellor's Forum to mark anniversary of landmark human rights ruling

Kristopher Wells remembers when he first started pursuing graduate studies centred on LGBTQ2 issues, people told him his focus was too narrow and he likely wouldn’t get hired.

“My response was sort of, ‘Well, this is important work and just watch me,” Wells recalled.

Wells, now an assistant professor in the University of Alberta’s faculty of education and director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, recognizes that landmark decisions such as in the case of Vriend v Alberta helped open doors for LGBTQ2 people like himself.

Delwin Vriend was a lab coordinator at King’s College, now King’s University, who was dismissed from his position because he was gay.

Vriend successfully challenged the Government of Alberta for not including sexual orientation as a protected right in a 1998 case that eventually went to the Supreme Court of Canada. It established the right for all Albertans to be free from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

“Vriend started this momentum, many have said that without Vriend there might not be same-sex marriage in Canada,” Wells said. "That’s how significant this decision was … It really changed the consciousness of our province and our country.”

University of Alberta Chancellor Douglas Stollery is hosting a sold-out forum on Monday marking the 20th anniversary of the decision, which is on April 2.

He says back in the mid-1990s, Alberta was one of the only provinces nationwide to not have sexual orientation protected as part of the Alberta Individual Rights Protection Act (now the Alberta Human Rights Act).

“We didn’t even have the basic human rights protections of being protected against being fired solely on the basis of sexual orientation,” said Stollery, who served as co-counsel to Vriend in the Alberta Court of Appeal.

Stollery, who is gay, said the legal challenge was an uphill battle for several reasons. For one, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms did not specifically make reference to sexual orientation.

Furthermore, they were challenging the Alberta Individual Rights Protection Act for something that was omitted.

“This was a bit of a challenging issue because typically, legislation is challenged for what it says, not what it doesn’t say. And that was a significant argument raised by the Alberta government,” he said.

But Vriend’s legal team had historical precedents on their side – only a few years prior, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that sexual orientation was a prohibited basis of discrimination under Section 15 of the charter, after James Egan challenged the fact that spouses in same-sex relationships were not entitled to Age Old Security benefits.

“There had never been a successful gay rights case before the Supreme Court of Canada … And these were challenging legal issues at a time when the issue of equality based on sexual orientation was a highly controversial issue,” Stollery said.

In this particular case, all of Vriend’s counsels were alumni of the University of Alberta, and one was a member of the faculty.

“I think that’s sort of the untold story behind Vriend,” Wells said. “Vriend is a great story of what it means to work for the public good and how we continue to be staunchly and squarely involved in the issues of the day, whether it’s basic human rights protections or fighting to support GSAs.”

The Vriend case ultimately had greater ramifications, for example leading the Alberta Teacher’s Association to change its professional code of conduct to include sexual orientation as a protection in 1999.

The fact that Monday’s event had to move to a larger venue due to interest speaks to how far Alberta has come since the mid-90s, Wells said, but he cautions there’s still progress to be made. He notes how the Vriend ruling is not taught in the public school curriculum in Alberta.