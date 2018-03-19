AISH changes aim to expand accessibility for persons with disabilities

The province is looking to eliminate a rule that currently prevents people with trust funds from also receiving benefits under the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped Act.

Advocates say the law has had the unintended effect of leaving some children without AISH benefits after their parents death.

If passed, new legislation proposed Monday would allow families, guardians and AISH recipients to set up trusts without the trustee being disqualified from AISH eligibility.

At a news conference, Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir announced Bill 5, The Act to Strengthen Financial Security for Persons with Disabilities.

“Under Bill 5, Albertans with disabilities and their families will be better able to plan for their children’s future … The legislation will ensure that people with disabilities have access to funds for continued care and quality of life,” Sabir said.

Currently, only people with non-discretionary trusts are eligible for AISH benefits. The change would allow all trusts to be an allowed asset.

A discretionary trust means the recipient has complete control over the money they receive, whereas a non-discretionary trust comes with rules on when and how that money is distributed.

Bill 5 also introduces a one-year grace period for AISH recipients who receive a payment such as an inheritance or gift, which are considered non-exempt assets, to place that money into a trust so they don’t lose their benefits.

The bill was inspired by a private member’s bill by Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson, which did not ultimately pass. Malkinson learned from a constituent that inherited assets were causing people to lose their AISH supports after they lost a loved one.

“That was something I was not aware could happen and it didn’t seem fair to me,” Malkinson said. “I found out that Alberta’s the only province in Canada that does not have this protection for persons with disabilities. “

The bill is welcome news for Tina Trigg, who moved to Alberta from Ontario and was “completely floored” to learn of the discrepancy between provinces when setting up her will for her daughters, including Sanna, 11, who has a developmental disability.

“(This bill) provides both my husband and me with the knowledge that as we plan for our daughter’s future beyond us, it will be more secure,” she said.

“It’s tremendous to have this kind of legislation that will remove some of those obstacles and enable us to still provide in our will for her as we will for her sister,” she added.

Inclusion Alberta CEO Bruce Uditsky, who has been advocating for the bill, thanked Sabir and Malkinson for bringing the bill to the legislature.

“The most universal and ever-present fear on the minds of every parent with a child with significant disabilities is ‘What will happen to my son and daughter when I’m no longer here?’ This bill will provide parents with a little more piece of mind.”