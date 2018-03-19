Alberta school boards face steep climb to support LGBTQ students: Report

The Edmonton Catholic School Board is "moving backwards” on protections for sexual and gender minorities, according to a new report.

Public Interest Alberta commissioned Kris Wells, assistant professor in the department of educational policy studies at the University of Alberta, to rank Edmonton Catholic and three other Alberta school boards on their LGBTQ policies and procedures using seven key criteria and 26 specific elements.

Edmonton Catholic only met four of the 26 elements, based on policies found on its website.

“The draft policy they had several years ago was far better than the one they have on the books now. So there’s a case where policy has moved backwards, not forwards,” Wells said.

The report slams Edmonton Catholic for using “vague and ambiguous” language in its inclusive communities policy, with no specific references to the LGBTQ community. Wells also notes there are no mentions of students’ rights to form a Gay-Straight Alliance.

“Policies should be clear, comprehensive and unequivocal in their support for LGBTQ students, staff and families. Students shouldn’t need a lawyer to make sense of their school policies, or to find out if they’re fully protected or not,” Wells said.

An Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson declined comment Monday.

Alberta school boards are required to submit new LGBTQ policies to the province by March 31 and post them publicly by June 30.

Education Minister David Eggen has said the new policies need to comply with Bill 24, which requires schools to allow students to form GSAs.

Public Interest Alberta Board Chair Larry Booi said the purpose of reviewing policies before the deadline is to give examples of the steps boards should take with their policies, and to encourage parents and other concerned citizens to take their own school boards to task.

“What we’re trying to do, clearly, is influence the process,” Booi said.

Wells also reviewed Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools and Westwind School Division, both in Southern Alberta, and Buffalo Trail Public Schools in central Alberta.

Public Interest Alberta selected those specific districts because they were already aware of “serious problems” with their policies, according to the group’s executive director Joel French.

Wells said language used on Christ the Redeemer’s website is particularly troubling.

A document called Teacher Faith Formation, dated March 2016, reads, “In a society riven with doubt about homosexuality, transvestites, the idea of 'same-sex marriage,' the legitimization of sado-masochism as an 'alternative lifestyle,' and so on and so on, the Church's affirmation that God has a meaning and purpose in the way He created us is a voice of reason and of sanity. It offers for a confused people a compass-point of truth."

Wells said the statement is offensive, “highly inappropriate” and contradicts both provincial legislation and Alberta Teachers’ Association policies.