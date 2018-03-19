News / Edmonton

Fog advisory issued for Edmonton area due to near zero visibility

The fog advisory is for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park

Omar Mosleh / Metro

A fog advisory has been issued for the Edmonton area.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory due to near zero visibility conditions in the Edmonton area.

According to a news advisory, an area of dense fog has formed over parts of the region, which includes St. Albert and Sherwood Park. The dense fog is expected to continue until later this morning.

Motorists are advised that travelling is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Environment Canada suggests turning on your vehicle’s lights and maintaining a safe following distance.

