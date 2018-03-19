Leduc County father charged with second-degree murder in son's death after shooting on rural property
Hossein Ayanghchi, 59, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in connection to the death of his own son
A Leduc County father has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his son.
Leduc RCMP rushed to the scene of a reported shooting at a rural residence around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found Mohammad Ayaghchi, 32, dead outside of the home.
The dead man’s father, Hossein Ayaghchi, 59, was arrested and taken into police custody.
Hossein Ayanghchi has since been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.
Hossein Ayanghchi is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on March 29.
