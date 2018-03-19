Police return bulldogs who went missing in Edmonton after truck stolen

Two beloved bulldogs are home safe and sound after going missing when a truck was stolen in Edmonton on Monday.

Rocky and Jersey, two Old English Bulldogs, were found wandering in an area east of Rimbey, Alta., on Friday, days after they went missing when the truck they were sitting in was stolen from outside of a Edmonton business Monday.

According to police, a woman had parked her truck with an ATV in the back and two dogs inside when she went into a business near 101 Street and 34 Avenue Monday around 2 p.m.

When she returned twenty minutes later, the truck was gone. Shattered glass littered the scene.

Rimbey RCMP found the truck near Range Road 53 and Township Road 422, east of Rimbey, Alta. Friday morning.

The two bulldogs were found roaming nearby on Saturday.

“I cannot say thank you enough to everyone who has helped us find our dogs,” wrote the dogs’ owner, Sheena Ryback, in a Facebook post. “You guys are absolutely amazing for helping us. I also want to thank all the police officers that have searched for the dogs and kept us updated through this whole ordeal.”

While the dogs are surely happy to be home, the ATV is still missing and police have yet to identify a suspect in the theft.