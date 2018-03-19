'We want milestones': Advocacy group unhappy with city's anti-racism recommendation

An advocacy group says the city’s recommendation to form an Anti-Racism Advisory Committee isn't enough to solve Edmonton’s discrimination problem.

A report that will be presented to city council on Tuesday recommends the formation of a committee to follow an anti-racism framework created by the city.

The framework suggests the city get more involved in anti-racism initiatives by creating a grant program, provide anti-racism training to community groups and provide online anti-racism resources.

Mary Thomas, chair of Interracial Alliance Edmonton and Area, the group that pushed the city to consider an anti-racism framework, says they are happy with the framework’s guidelines.

But instead of a committee, the group was hoping for a funded commission with more teeth and responsibilities not only in city government, but in the public sector as well. They would like to see collaboration with police and communities that would hold people accountable when race-related issues came up.

“It is most like a distinct body that they were supposed to create. Instead of that, they gave us something that is much easier for them to do and is much less effective,” she said.

“We want to move past from the discussions and surveys and research to actual milestones. That’s what we have been requesting again and again. We want milestones and timelines. We want to see something for the people of Edmonton, of all races. We don’t want just a conversation.”

Thomas says based on her own experience, she wants the city to consider fixing the systemic racism that has caused people like her to not be considered for positions they are qualified for.

She says when working in Fort McMurray, she felt less discriminated against, in terms of recruitment, than she has in Edmonton.

“Because my name is Mary Thomas and that’s on my CV, so I get invited to an interview for a very high-level position,” she said adding that she is a Christian from India.

“The minute they see me, they ask, ‘Are you Mary Thomas?’ It’s so subtle, so how do I deal with that?”

Thomas notes that the city’s suggestion for a grant program is commendable but she fears it will go towards what all other race-related funds go toward: festivals.

“They just keep celebrating our dances, music and food. We want to go beyond that, so that people understand that there is a big, beautiful difference in all cultures,” she said.

She also noted that anti-racism training at the community level doesn’t work unless everyone in the community is being reached.

“I’ve seen it so many times. The people who come to these community training (events) are the ones who believe in it, who are inclusive, who do not agree with racism, but the ones who don’t come, they are the ones we need to tackle,” she said.

“It requires mass media, it requires a budget, it requires some strong commitment to this action and it’s not going to be easy.”

Coun. Scott McKeen says the advisory committee will be responsible for making that systemic change happen.

“I think the city is committed to working on the recommendations that are in the framework but I also think that we need someone that is always nipping at our heels, reminding us if we are failing and I think the advisory committee is good news for that,” he said.

He says it can be hard for people who “don’t walk that walk to know exactly what to do” which is why the advisory committee is necessary to let council know where to put the money to eradicate racism.