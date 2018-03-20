Alberta facing critical ambulance shortage, says paramedics union

When a man drove a U-Haul into a crowd of people standing outside a downtown Edmonton bar last September, it took 10 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

On Tuesday, a union representing EMS workers said the attack is one example of a major shortage of ambulances across Alberta.

“As the incident was going down, if you listen to the police tapes you can hear them calling and calling and asking for backup from paramedics. And the total time to get the first ambulance on scene was 10 minutes,” said Health Sciences Association of Alberta President Mike Parker.

“We got lucky no one died in Edmonton. We’re teetering on this edge of just getting lucky.”

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta revealed numbers obtained through a freedom of information request Tuesday that show the province needs at least 50 more ambulances to bring services back to 2012 levels.

“We’ve been talking about this for years through successive governments, saying you’ve got to resource these units,” Parker said.

“Now we have hard data from them, finally.”

The numbers show EMS events increased by 19.4 per cent from the 2012-13 fiscal year to 2016-17, which is an increase of 63,460 calls.

In the same time frame, the province has increased its paramedic staff numbers by 3.4 per cent, from 1,810 to 1,873. However, last year there was actually a decrease of 16 full-time paramedics.

Edmonton was on “code red” at the time of the September attack, meaning there were no ambulances available for a brief period.

Parker said code red happens daily or weekly in Edmonton and sometimes lasts for a matter of seconds, but it’s more common to see only one or two units available at any given time – leaving EMS in a "critical state of failure" with wait times of up to 30 minutes.

Ambulances are sometimes called into the city out of town, leaving the outskirts more vulnerable to emergencies.

“We’re moving chess pieces all over the place here, but the problem is there are not enough chess pieces to cover the province,” Parker said.

The opioid crisis has put additional stress on EMS personnel, he added, with deaths and overdoses rising and inadequate resources to always respond on time.

Parker worries Alberta would not be equipped to respond to a large-scale emergency with numerous fatalities.

Meanwhile, paramedics are under constant stress.

“The folks that are out there trying to make this system work are giving it all they can. They are at their breaking point. Mentally, physically, our people are just hanging on right now,” Parker said.

“We need our province to take leadership, we need Alberta Health Services to take ownership of this thing.”

Alberta Health Services Chief Paramedic Darren Sandbeck said he is in continuing conversations about the shortage and remains hopeful for more government funding.

He did note, however, that despite having fewer ambulances per capita, response times have held steady.

“Response times have remained consistent, which tells us that there was capacity in the system. But it’s clear that that capacity has been used up," he said.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a media scrum Tuesday that the root problem comes back to not having enough acute care spaces and long-term spaces for patients to be admitted to.