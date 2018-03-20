City council approves $1.3M for Edmonton's first suicide prevention plan

Council approved $1.3 million to the city’s first suicide prevention implementation plan on Tuesday at city hall.

The plan includes specific activities, timelines and funding requirements that would provide education and awareness around the issue, make sure services are fully accessible and address the needs of high-risk populations that include LGBTQ2S community, Indigenous groups, people living with addictions, first responders and middle-aged men.

“It is groundbreaking work for sure,” Coun. Scott McKeen told Metro on March 14.

McKeen was responsible for the bridge barriers installed on High Level Bridge in 2016 sparked a much-needed conversation about suicide in the city.

“I think everybody involved in the discussions knew that the barriers weren’t the full answer. The full answer was to look much deeper into causes and conditions in the city that were leading to some startling numbers of people taking their own lives.”

Government representatives have been working with members of the community for more than a year on the strategy.

Input was provided by community groups that serve high-risk populations.