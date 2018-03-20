Finance minister promises Alberta's budget will balance in five years

Alberta finance minister Joe Ceci promised the government has a plan to balance the budget by 2023, but it hinges on the Trans Mountain pipeline moving forward.

“The budget is going to be balanced in 2023,” said Ceci at a pre-budget scrum with media in Edmonton Tuesday.

While Ceci remained tight-lipped about the 2018 provincial budget ahead of its release Thursday, he did confirm that revenue from the Enbridge Line 3 replacement to Wisconsin and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is being included in the plan to bring Alberta’s budget into the black in five years.

Though both projects have support from the federal government, the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion — which would triple the capacity of the pipeline bringing Alberta crude oil from Strathcona County to the coast in Burnaby, B.C. — is facing political opposition from British Columbia Premier John Horgan, protests and court challenges.

Ceci pointed to 4.5 per cent growth in the province’s GDP and the creation of 90,000 full time jobs in 2017 as signs indicating Alberta’s economy is recovering from low oil prices and a recession.

The minister said the government’s focus in budget 2018 will be ensuring “the recovery reaches all Albertans by diversifying the economy and creating good, mortgage-paying jobs.”

Furthering this point, Ceci took the Canadian political tradition of donning a new pair of shoes for budget day in a new direction, pulling on a virtual reality headset to choose a new pair of shoes for a virtual version of himself, highlighting the work of a local tech startup.

“We have a great number of entrepreneurs with fantastic business ideas, and they are receiving great support in their community and across the province, but we need to build on that. We need to support that,” said Ceci.

“We want to support innovation in the tech sector,” Ceci continued. “We want to see the biggest names in the industry start to call Alberta home.”

Last week, the provincial government announced a new tax credit for digital media and gaming companies that would cover 25 percent of employee salaries, with an additional five per cent boost for employees from groups underrepresented in the industry.

Ashlyn Bernier, chief operating officer of SAM, an Edmonton-based tech company that is developing an algorithm that scours social media for emerging news events, said while tax credits may help existing tech companies, it can only do so much to help those just getting off the ground.

“Before you are profitable, tax breaks only do so much to help you,” said Bernier.

Ceci pointed to Alberta’s liquor producers as another local business success story, saying the number of local liquor producers has tripled over the last three years.